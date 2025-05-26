KMT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

KMT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of KMT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,709,000 after acquiring an additional 713,608 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,268,000 after acquiring an additional 568,413 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,916,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after acquiring an additional 521,107 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

