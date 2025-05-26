REAP Financial Group LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 129.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,479.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $655.98 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.02 and a 200 day moving average of $647.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.44.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

