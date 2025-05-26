SWAN Capital LLC Sells 525 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SWAN Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.