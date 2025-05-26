LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,323 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $22,558,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

