Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,568,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $400,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VGT opened at $595.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.