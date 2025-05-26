XY Planning Network Inc. Invests $346,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

