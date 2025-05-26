B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 17,253 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,144,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

