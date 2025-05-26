Brucke Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,670 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $743,681,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Comcast by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

