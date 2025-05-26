Yoffe Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $108.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $109.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

