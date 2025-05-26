Yoffe Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,987 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Travelers Companies comprises 1.4% of Yoffe Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.42.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $271.28 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

