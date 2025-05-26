Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 553 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $118.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.