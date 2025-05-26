Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

