Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,181 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IWD opened at $186.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day moving average is $188.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.