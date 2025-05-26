Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,237,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,734,000. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.80. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.