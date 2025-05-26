5,529 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,180,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,724,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

