Advisor Resource Council Invests $2.26 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,801,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.34 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

