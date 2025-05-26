XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,639,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.