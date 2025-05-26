Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

