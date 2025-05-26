Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

