UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Duolingo worth $40,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 90.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Duolingo by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duolingo from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.29.

Duolingo stock opened at $520.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 284.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.07 and its 200 day moving average is $360.52.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $2,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,474. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,627,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

