Skyline Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 185,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises about 4.5% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 968,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,087,000 after buying an additional 205,983 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of HELO opened at $60.58 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

