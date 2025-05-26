Zerebro Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $39.75 Million (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. Zerebro has a total market cap of $39.75 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerebro token can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zerebro has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zerebro Token Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,956,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. The official website for Zerebro is zerebro.org. The official message board for Zerebro is warpcast.com/zerebro.

Zerebro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,956,932.504695 with 999,956,702.61388 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.04013976 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $12,047,348.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerebro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerebro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

