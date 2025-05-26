18,584 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Purchased by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 88.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 135,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

