Brucke Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,507 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Relx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

