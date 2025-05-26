Brucke Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

NFLX stock opened at $1,185.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,036.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $962.94. The company has a market cap of $504.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,211.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

