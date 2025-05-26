peaq (PEAQ) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

peaq (PEAQ) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, peaq has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. peaq has a total market cap of $104.03 million and $6.99 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One peaq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get peaq alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,628.36 or 0.99934723 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,853.54 or 0.99124091 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

peaq Profile

peaq was first traded on November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,275,663,222 coins and its circulating supply is 873,613,433 coins. peaq’s official website is www.peaq.network. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog.

Buying and Selling peaq

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,275,566,230.219449 with 873,516,058.66699519 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.11651349 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $8,277,294.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for peaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.