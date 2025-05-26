IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,279,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,163,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $412,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,419,000 after buying an additional 143,369 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $501.57 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $530.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

