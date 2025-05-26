STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 143.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,355 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

