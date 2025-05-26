Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3007 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 107.7% increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Informa Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Informa has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

Get Informa alerts:

About Informa

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.