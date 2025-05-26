Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3007 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 107.7% increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Informa Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Informa has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $22.78.
About Informa
