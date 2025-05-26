Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.9%

KKR opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

