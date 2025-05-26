Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 7,517 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $128,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $339.34 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,325.68. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

