ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Announces $0.01 Dividend

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0072 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.16.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a positive return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $899.43 million for the quarter.

PBSFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

