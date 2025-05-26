Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 490 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 593.6% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,680 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.16. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $119.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

