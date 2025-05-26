Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 262,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Shares of CMG opened at $50.67 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

