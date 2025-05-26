Advisor Resource Council Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

