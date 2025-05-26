Best Nuclear Stocks To Consider – May 25th

Oklo, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Berkshire Hathaway, NuScale Power, NextEra Energy, and Vistra are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventories of nuclear weapons and fissile materials (such as enriched uranium and plutonium) that a state holds, whether deployed, in reserve or awaiting dismantlement. They encompass both military warheads and civilian fuel reserves, and are a key focus of arms-control and non-proliferation efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 92,193,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,451,405. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,350. The firm has a market cap of $127.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.65. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $469.81.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.90.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $401.58 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.57.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE SMR traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,756,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,155,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.89. 7,249,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,528,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

