Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $37,371,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 17,984.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,357,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $4,365,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:PSEP opened at $39.34 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $704.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

