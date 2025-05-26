2,079 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $46,284,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $15,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.
BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%
BLK opened at $964.56 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $752.30 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $920.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $976.93. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
