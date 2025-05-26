Brooklyn FI LLC Buys Shares of 160,512 John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 160,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,481,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,338,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JHMD opened at $37.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $666.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.81. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

