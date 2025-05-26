iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Brooklyn FI LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

