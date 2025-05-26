Landaas & Co. WI ADV Cuts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

