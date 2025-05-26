Promising Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 25th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, NWTN, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or support renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biofuels. Investing in these stocks lets individuals back environmentally sustainable technologies and infrastructure while potentially benefiting from policy incentives and growing global demand for clean power. Their performance is often driven by government regulations, technological advances and shifts in energy consumption patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,993. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. 516,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,945. The firm has a market cap of $238.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.69. 637,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 864,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,690. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,914. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of 297.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

NASDAQ:NVVEW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 84,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,642. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NASDAQ:NWTNW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,679. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

