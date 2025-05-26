38,478 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

