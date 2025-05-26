Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 242.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,833 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,466,000 after acquiring an additional 116,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,231,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 221,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,778,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,159,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

