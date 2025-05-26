Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $366.23 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $386.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.11 and its 200 day moving average is $358.24.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

