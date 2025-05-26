Yoffe Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Yoffe Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VTI opened at $285.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.