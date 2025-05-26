Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $197.62 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,053,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,621,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.2%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average is $183.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

