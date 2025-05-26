Best Robotics Stocks Worth Watching – May 23rd

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, Teradyne, Serve Robotics, Zebra Technologies, TechnipFMC, and Applied Industrial Technologies are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are equity shares in companies that design, manufacture or deploy robots and related automation technologies. These firms may produce hardware like robotic arms and sensors, develop AI-powered control software, or integrate automated systems for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. Investors purchase robotics stocks to gain exposure to the long-term growth potential of automation and smart machinery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.93. 155,566,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,507,464. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.70. The stock had a trading volume of 646,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,348. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

NASDAQ SERV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. Serve Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $659.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.86. 171,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,342. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

NYSE:AIT traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $223.77. 121,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,050. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $181.35 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day moving average is $245.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Featured Articles