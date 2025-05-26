Brooklyn FI LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,387,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VV stock opened at $267.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average of $267.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

