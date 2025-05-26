First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,046,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

